Prince Harry's legal drama erupts after stylish appearance with Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City

  By Fatima Hassan
Prince Harry has recently faced a major legal blow shortly after his joint appearance with Meghan Markle at the nonprofit's third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been legally battling with Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) in 2019, was asked to issue a further plea after the ruling judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, dismissed the ongoing case.

On Friday, October 10, the Judge announced his verdict and accepted the previous request of ANL to acquit the allegations made by Harry and his legal team, ahead of the trial, which is set for January 2026.

During the proceedings, Nicklin said, "Even if proved true, they cannot assist in the fair resolution of the claimants’ claims." 

"It is not alleged that this incident has any connection with any claimant, or any pleaded journalist," he added.

GB News reported that in the Judge’s 16-page ruling, he said that resolving these allegations had become "extremely complex" and an "involved sideshow."

It is important to note that in addition to Prince Harry, seven other claimants have sued the organization, including Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley, and others.

For those unaware, they have accused the Mail publisher of allegedly carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, "blagging" private records and accessing private phone conversations. 

As of now, neither Prince Harry nor the other complainants have responded to the court's orders. 

This update comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit's third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in NYC, per the Archewell Foundation. 

