Kensington Palace offers peek into Prince William's new project

Kensington Palace has released a video to share exciting details about Prince William’s new initiative.
On friday, October 10, Princess Kate and William’s official Instagram account posted a clip to share “The Royal Foundation’s new National Suicide Prevention Network,” that is “aiming to transform suicide prevention across the UK, bringing organisations and those with lived experience from the four home nations together to work to prevent suicide.”
The future King’s major project is set to focus on understanding the causes behind suicide, “ensuring accessible support and strengthening collaboration to achieve the greatest possible impact.”
As part of the deal, The National Suicide Prevention Network will get over £1 million from The Royal Foundation over three years to work on understanding and preventing suicide across the UK.
The official statement read, “Building on existing work in the sector, the Network will strengthen support systems, close gaps in access and build cross-sector collaboration, whilst generating the awareness, resources and innovation that is needed.”
It continued, “Four leading charities – representing England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – join the Network as founding partners, alongside the Hub of Hope, the UK’s largest mental health support directory.”
Professor Ann John, who is a renowned expert in Public Health Medicine for Public Health Wales, will be the chair of William’s project.