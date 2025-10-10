Home / Royal

Prince Albert II joins Monaco explorations in Greece for major cause

The Royal Palace of Monaco dropped the exclusive snippet of Prince Albert’s visits to the Greek archipelago

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Albert II joins Monaco explorations in Greece for major cause
Prince Albert II joins Monaco explorations in Greece for major cause

Prince Albert II of Monaco embarked on a hands-on conservation mission in Greece, joining Monaco Explorations to support the protection of the Mediterranean monk seal and its fragile marine habitats.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Royal Palace of Monaco dropped the exclusive snippet of Prince Albert’s visits to the Greek archipelago supporting monk seal conservation.

The palace shared the snippet along with the statement, noting, “Mission Grèce des Explorations de Monaco.”


It added, “As part of the current mission of the Monaco Explorations in Greece, H.A.S. Prince Albert II of Monaco visited the Sporades archipelago in the Aegean Sea this Thursday, October 9, to meet with the members of the conservation of the National Marine Park of Alonissos - North of the Sporades, high place of mediterranean biodiversity.”

Sharing the details of the trip, the palace said, “The Sovereign Prince boarded a N.E.C.C.A ship to join the island of Skopelos, where he explored, in the water, the famous caves home to the Mediterranean monk seal, an iconic species and threatened.”

According to the palace, Monaco and the Prince Albert II Foundation, via the Monk Seal Alliance consortium, have long focused on preserving the species, promoting research, collaborating scientifically, and protecting the region’s marine ecosystems.

The palace concluded, "’We can only protect what we know.’ It is therefore essential to learn to observe, to understand the species and their habitats. By respecting living beings and their living space, we can better preserve them. This intimate relationship with the marine environment is essential to understand and to better protect it.”

To note, Prince Albert of Monaco arrived in Greece’s Northern Sporades Wednesday to kick off a visit centered on marine conservation and sustainable waste management.

You Might Like:

Queen Letizia follows Prince William’s lead to mark World Mental Health Day

Queen Letizia follows Prince William’s lead to mark World Mental Health Day
Queen Letizia of Spain chairs crucial event to address ‘disaster situation' after Prince William's message

Prince William announces life saving project after Harry, Meghan's initiative

Prince William announces life saving project after Harry, Meghan's initiative
The Prince of Wales makes heartfelt announcement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal Family announces Frederik, Mary’s State Visits to Baltic nations

Royal Family announces Frederik, Mary’s State Visits to Baltic nations
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are set to embark on State Visits to three Baltic countries

Prince Harry utters emotional words after King Charles, William reunion

Prince Harry utters emotional words after King Charles, William reunion
Prince William and King Charles reunited in London for a rare joint engagement

Meghan Markle issues statement after facing backlash for awkward blunder

Meghan Markle issues statement after facing backlash for awkward blunder
The Duchess of Sussex became a laughing stock among fans for her embarrassing promotional mistake

Prince William gets emotional in new video after appearance with King Charles

Prince William gets emotional in new video after appearance with King Charles
The Prince of Wales holds back tears in new video after united front with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil major new initiative at N.Y.C. event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil major new initiative at N.Y.C. event
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored with the Humanitarians of the Year Award at N.Y.C. gala

Duchess Sophie marks World Sight Day with key duty as IAPB Global Ambassador

Duchess Sophie marks World Sight Day with key duty as IAPB Global Ambassador
The Duchess of Edinburgh makes elegant appearance as she performs special duty as IAPB Global Ambassador

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grace red carpet in N.Y.C. for key honor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grace red carpet in N.Y.C. for key honor
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the red carpet together at the annual Project Healthy Minds

Prince William responds to King Charles feud rumours with strategic move

Prince William responds to King Charles feud rumours with strategic move
The British King is reportedly in conflict with the Prince of Wales after his recent comment on future of monarchy

King Charles, Prince William join forces in rare appearance for climate crisis

King Charles, Prince William join forces in rare appearance for climate crisis
The Prince of Wales is set to attend the COP30 Leaders Summit in Brazil on behalf of the monarch

Princess Kate issues ‘strong’ statement before Harry, Meghan receive award

Princess Kate issues ‘strong’ statement before Harry, Meghan receive award
Kate Middleton shares special message amid Meghan Markle UK return speculations