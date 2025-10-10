Prince Albert II joins Monaco explorations in Greece for major cause

Prince Albert II of Monaco embarked on a hands-on conservation mission in Greece, joining Monaco Explorations to support the protection of the Mediterranean monk seal and its fragile marine habitats.
Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Royal Palace of Monaco dropped the exclusive snippet of Prince Albert’s visits to the Greek archipelago supporting monk seal conservation.
The palace shared the snippet along with the statement, noting, “Mission Grèce des Explorations de Monaco.”
It added, “As part of the current mission of the Monaco Explorations in Greece, H.A.S. Prince Albert II of Monaco visited the Sporades archipelago in the Aegean Sea this Thursday, October 9, to meet with the members of the conservation of the National Marine Park of Alonissos - North of the Sporades, high place of mediterranean biodiversity.”
Sharing the details of the trip, the palace said, “The Sovereign Prince boarded a N.E.C.C.A ship to join the island of Skopelos, where he explored, in the water, the famous caves home to the Mediterranean monk seal, an iconic species and threatened.”
According to the palace, Monaco and the Prince Albert II Foundation, via the Monk Seal Alliance consortium, have long focused on preserving the species, promoting research, collaborating scientifically, and protecting the region’s marine ecosystems.
The palace concluded, "’We can only protect what we know.’ It is therefore essential to learn to observe, to understand the species and their habitats. By respecting living beings and their living space, we can better preserve them. This intimate relationship with the marine environment is essential to understand and to better protect it.”
To note, Prince Albert of Monaco arrived in Greece’s Northern Sporades Wednesday to kick off a visit centered on marine conservation and sustainable waste management.