King Charles releases first message after joint appearance with Prince William 

His Majesty invites representatives of the global space leaders to the Buckingham Palace over the weekend

Buckingham Palace has issued its first statement after the emotional appearance of King Charles III with Prince William at the key event.

Shortly after attending the upcoming COP30 Leaders Summit in London, accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the Royal Family shares another update on His Majesty’s meaningful engagement.

On Friday, October 10, the 76-year-old British monarch welcomed global space leaders to the palace to mark World Space Week 2025, in the absence of his wife, Queen Camilla.

"To mark World Space Week 2025, The King welcomed global space leaders to Buckingham Palace, alongside representatives of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), to hear about the future of sustainable space exploration," King Charles’ office stated in the caption.

They continued, "Launched by His Majesty in 2022, the SMI’s Astra Carta is a global initiative to inspire and shape a future of responsible and sustainable space exploration and cooperation."

For the unversed, late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son established the Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2020, when he was serving the monarchy as Prince of Wales.

The organization aims to drive sustainable transition through collective action across industries, finance and countries.

This royal update followed the recent joint appearance of King Charles and Prince William at the Natural History Museum for "Countdown to COP30", the annual climate change summit scheduled to take place in November.

Notably, the future King will join the COP30 Leaders Summit on behalf of his father in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.

