Meghan Markle reflects on ‘advocacy’ after Humanitarian of the Year award

Meghan Markle credits the Archewell Foundation's major initiaitve, The Parents Network, during speech

Meghan Markle has delivered a touching monologue after receiving Humanitarian of the Year award.

The Duchess of Sussex graced Project Healthy Minds’ annual World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City with Prince Harry on October 10.

The royal couple’s Archewell Foundation hosted three panel sessions at the festival.

Meghan got candid about the most “urgent” question as she took the stage to introduce the second panel.

She told the audience, “For this next panel we're going to turn to one of the most urgent questions facing families today: what's happening to childhood and how and what do we do to allow our children to just be children."

Meghan added, "Three years ago we had met with families whose worlds had been absolutely shattered. Parents who had lost children to social media driven suicide. Others who had lost so many of their children to struggles with depression, anxiety, self-harm all inflicted by online harms."

The As Ever founder also highlighted the new initiative, The Parents Network, of the Archewell Foundation.

She noted, "What we learned in these moments is that these parents, they didn't just need therapy, they need the other parents who understood their very specific grief. And when they came together, they weren't just sharing stories, they're creating a movement.”

After the panels, Meghan and Harry said goodbye and chatted with people before leaving.

