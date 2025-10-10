Prince William announces life saving project after Harry, Meghan's initiative

Prince William has made a delightful announcement just hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined forces with a non-profit organization for great cause.
On Friday, October 10 on account of World Mental Health Day, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales has launched the National Suicide Prevention Network.
As per the official announcement made on foundation's website, the network - which will be spanning all four home nations aims to transform suicide prevention in the UK.
It further detailed that the suicide prevention of the foundation will be joined by four leading charities – representing England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wale as founding partners.
Meanwhile, the UK’s largest mental health support directory the Hub of Hope will also be a partner of the newly launched network.
The network - which is backed by over £1 million in funding from The Royal Foundation, will focus on understanding the root causes of suicide.
It will also ensure accessible support and strengthening collaboration to achieve the greatest possible impact.
Ahead of this delightful announcement from the future king, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charitable Archewell Foundation announced their partnership with ParentsTogether, a charity focused on advocating for families and online safety.