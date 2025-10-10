Prince William receives serious warning about monarchy: 'it an exhausting one'

Prince William has been reportedly given a serious warning after he shared surprising plans about monarchy.
Just days after The Prince of Wales sparked quite the frenzy with his meaningful remarks about how he wants to bring change for good once he becomes the king, William has received a timely advice from senior royal aides.
In his candid conversation with actor Eugene Levy on his Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler, the heir to the throne noted, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda."
He continued, "Change for good, and I embrace that, I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change."
"Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen" he added.
Now some insider sources have exclusively revealed to Radar that palace advisors - whom William's estranged brother referred to as "men in grey suits" have warned the prince about how monarchy works.
William "needs to be careful" noted the insider, adding, "The monarch's role demands that duty always comes first."
They further explained, "It isn't about personal preference – it's about responsibility, branding and presentation. Being monarch is a lifelong commitment, and it's an exhausting one."
"There's real unease among the old guard. The Men in Grey Suits – the advisers who've served multiple reigns – think William is moving too fast, too freely," the source told the aforementioned outlet.
"They understand his wish to be a hands-on father, but they fear he could forget that the monarchy's strength lies in its visibility and ritual," they revealed.
As first in line to the throne, Prince William will take the reign if and when his father King Charles either abdicates or passes away.