Queen Letizia follows Prince William’s lead to mark World Mental Health Day

  • By Hafsa Noor
Queen Letizia seemingly tried to echo Prince William’s Mental Health mission with her new move.

On October 10, Her Majesty attended a crucial event, organized by the Spanish Mental Health Confederation, right after the Prince of Wales released an emotional message to mark World Mental Health Day 2025.

Letizia chaired the event commemorating World Mental Health Day, whose theme this year is dedicated to mental health in emergency and disaster situations.

During the event, which was attended by representatives of the Third Sector and the Confederation's associative movement, King Felipe’s wife was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Mónica García, and the president of the Spanish Mental Health Confederation, Nel González Zapico.

While delivering speech, she emphasized in her that "we will soon understand what the Spanish Mental Health Confederation has achieved, along with other fellow travelers, after the DANA, after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the Lorca earthquake, and the fires we have seen this summer in several places in Spain."

Following the Queen’s monologue, the manifesto for World Mental Health Day was read by María Lourdes Tamurejo, representative of the Mental Health Committee.

The event concluded with a musical performance by Valencian singer La María, who performed her hit track Mon Vetlatori, dedicated to the victims of the DANA.

