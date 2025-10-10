Royal Family announces Frederik, Mary’s State Visits to Baltic nations

King Frederik and Queen Mary are gearing up for their upcoming royal trip.
In their latest Instagram Stories, the Royal Family of Denmark announced that the monarch and Queen are scheduled to embark on State Visits to three Baltic countries later in the month.
“On October 28-29, Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a state visit to Latvia. The King and Queen will soon be paying state visits to the three Baltic countries: Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania,” they shared.
The Royals then highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Denmark and the Baltic nations, sharing, “Denmark has strong historical ties to all three countries and first established diplomatic relations in 1921. Denmark never recognized the Soviet annexation of the Baltic countries and was among the first to re-establish diplomatic relations after their secession from the Soviet Union in August 1991.”
Continuing the statement, they added, “The relationship between Denmark and the three countries is characterized by common interests, mutual respect and a shared vision for a free, secure and prosperous Europe.”
Furthermore, in the updates, the Royal Family noted that the upcoming State Visits will strengthen ties between Denmark and the Baltic countries, highlighting shared values and support for Ukraine.
They went on to add, “Denmark contributes to the defense of Latvia and NATO as a framework nation for the NATO headquarters Multinational Division North and with a combat battalion that is deployed to Camp Valdemar in Latvia on a rotational basis every six months.”
“The royal couple's visit will provide an opportunity to recognize the Danish soldiers for their service. At the same time, the state visit will confirm the strong historical ties and close relations between Denmark and Latvia. This will also focus on the close cultural cooperation,” the statement concluded.
King Frederik and Queen Mary’s announcement for the State Visits comes after Latvia President Edgars Rinkēvičs invited Their Majesties to the country on October 28 and 29, 2025.