Home / Royal

Royal Family announces Frederik, Mary’s State Visits to Baltic nations

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are set to embark on State Visits to three Baltic countries

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Royal Family announces Frederik, Mary’s State Visits to Baltic nations
Royal Family announces Frederik, Mary’s State Visits to Baltic nations

King Frederik and Queen Mary are gearing up for their upcoming royal trip.

In their latest Instagram Stories, the Royal Family of Denmark announced that the monarch and Queen are scheduled to embark on State Visits to three Baltic countries later in the month.

“On October 28-29, Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a state visit to Latvia. The King and Queen will soon be paying state visits to the three Baltic countries: Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania,” they shared.

The Royals then highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Denmark and the Baltic nations, sharing, “Denmark has strong historical ties to all three countries and first established diplomatic relations in 1921. Denmark never recognized the Soviet annexation of the Baltic countries and was among the first to re-establish diplomatic relations after their secession from the Soviet Union in August 1991.”

Continuing the statement, they added, “The relationship between Denmark and the three countries is characterized by common interests, mutual respect and a shared vision for a free, secure and prosperous Europe.”

Furthermore, in the updates, the Royal Family noted that the upcoming State Visits will strengthen ties between Denmark and the Baltic countries, highlighting shared values and support for Ukraine.

They went on to add, “Denmark contributes to the defense of Latvia and NATO as a framework nation for the NATO headquarters Multinational Division North and with a combat battalion that is deployed to Camp Valdemar in Latvia on a rotational basis every six months.”

“The royal couple's visit will provide an opportunity to recognize the Danish soldiers for their service. At the same time, the state visit will confirm the strong historical ties and close relations between Denmark and Latvia. This will also focus on the close cultural cooperation,” the statement concluded.

King Frederik and Queen Mary’s announcement for the State Visits comes after Latvia President Edgars Rinkēvičs invited Their Majesties to the country on October 28 and 29, 2025.

You Might Like:

Queen Letizia follows Prince William’s lead to mark World Mental Health Day

Queen Letizia follows Prince William’s lead to mark World Mental Health Day
Queen Letizia of Spain chairs crucial event to address ‘disaster situation' after Prince William's message

Prince Albert II joins Monaco explorations in Greece for major cause

Prince Albert II joins Monaco explorations in Greece for major cause
The Royal Palace of Monaco dropped the exclusive snippet of Prince Albert’s visits to the Greek archipelago

Prince William announces life saving project after Harry, Meghan's initiative

Prince William announces life saving project after Harry, Meghan's initiative
The Prince of Wales makes heartfelt announcement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry utters emotional words after King Charles, William reunion

Prince Harry utters emotional words after King Charles, William reunion
Prince William and King Charles reunited in London for a rare joint engagement

Meghan Markle issues statement after facing backlash for awkward blunder

Meghan Markle issues statement after facing backlash for awkward blunder
The Duchess of Sussex became a laughing stock among fans for her embarrassing promotional mistake

Prince William gets emotional in new video after appearance with King Charles

Prince William gets emotional in new video after appearance with King Charles
The Prince of Wales holds back tears in new video after united front with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil major new initiative at N.Y.C. event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil major new initiative at N.Y.C. event
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored with the Humanitarians of the Year Award at N.Y.C. gala

Duchess Sophie marks World Sight Day with key duty as IAPB Global Ambassador

Duchess Sophie marks World Sight Day with key duty as IAPB Global Ambassador
The Duchess of Edinburgh makes elegant appearance as she performs special duty as IAPB Global Ambassador

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grace red carpet in N.Y.C. for key honor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grace red carpet in N.Y.C. for key honor
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the red carpet together at the annual Project Healthy Minds

Prince William responds to King Charles feud rumours with strategic move

Prince William responds to King Charles feud rumours with strategic move
The British King is reportedly in conflict with the Prince of Wales after his recent comment on future of monarchy

King Charles, Prince William join forces in rare appearance for climate crisis

King Charles, Prince William join forces in rare appearance for climate crisis
The Prince of Wales is set to attend the COP30 Leaders Summit in Brazil on behalf of the monarch

Princess Kate issues ‘strong’ statement before Harry, Meghan receive award

Princess Kate issues ‘strong’ statement before Harry, Meghan receive award
Kate Middleton shares special message amid Meghan Markle UK return speculations