Prince Harry delivers emotional speech after William drops video on suicide

Prince Harry delivered a heartwarming speech at World Mental Health Day Festival after his estranged brother Prince William released an emotional video on suicide awareness.
On October 10, the Duke of Sussex attended Project Healthy Minds’ annual event in New York City along with wife Meghan Markle.
While delivering speech, Harry said, "Our digital world has fundamentally changed how we experience reality. Young people exposed to relentless comparison, harassment, misinformation and an attention economy designed to keep us scrawling at the expense of sleep and real human contact."
The duke added, "The past five years have taught us painfully that crises rarely arrive in isolation. The global pandemic stripped away the ordinary scaffolding of life and brought a measurable surge in anxiety, depression and loss of connection. Young people learning to navigate a digital world that wasn't designed with their wellbeing.”
King Charles’ youngest son concluded the discussion on a note to look after oneself, noting, This is what we've discovered. Maintaining good mental health isn't just an individual challenge, it is a community responsibility. Approach this way, everybody wins. That's what today is about."
A day before the festival, the royal couple received the Humanitarians of the Year award.