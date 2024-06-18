Royal

Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations

Prince William, Princess Charlotte support replication in royal family

  • June 18, 2024


Prince William and his nine-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, look like exact carbon copies of each other.

This was especially noted when the two appeared on the Buckingham Palace Balcony together at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15.

Princess Charlotte carries the same blue eyes and nose as the Prince of Wales, as per Hello Magazine.

And during one thrilling instance, they were even caught pulling similar facial expressions while watching the Royal Air Force’s flypast setup.

Observing King’s Birthday Parade live, spectators quickly noted the moment down, even comparing their resemblances to Prince William’s mum, Princess Diana.

Someone wrote, “She really is Prince William’s mini me. He looks like his late mother, Princess Diana, so Princess Charlotte looks like her grandma too.”

“She is her father’s daughter… true enough," another nodded.

In fact, the Prince of Wales, too, agrees with these statements.

On his 2020 visit to Bradford with Kate Middleton, he mistakenly identified a childhood photo of himself as Princess Charlotte’s instead.

When his error was corrected, Prince William said, “Oh my goodness! That looks just like Charlotte. It’s incredible, I haven’t seen that before. Very alike in similarity.”

