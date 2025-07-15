Prince Harry ‘keen’ on UK move for Archie, Lilibet's sake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been raising their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the US, might shift to the UK for the sake of their children.
As per a former royal butler to King Charles III, Grant Harrold, the Duke of Sussex is "quite keen" for Archie and Lilibet to attend British schooling.
The former employee told Study Dog that Harry and Meghan might one day leave their American lifestyle for the UK schooling.
He said, "It's very likely and completely possible. If they have their younger education in America, I'm sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education. But then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes."
This is not the first time the topic of education royal kids education has been brought up. The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal in the past about her concerns surrounding the intense media scrutiny that comes with enrolling their children in UK schools.
In her latest chat with The Cut, Meghan reflected on the pressures of parenting in the royal spotlight, "If Archie were in school in the UK, I'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures. I have a problem with that. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."
In 2020, Harry and his wife stepped down as working royals and moved to Southern California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.