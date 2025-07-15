Prince Harry breaks unspoken royal rule before seeking peace with King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly broke "unspoken" royal protocol before sending his representative to London for peace talks with King Charles III.
The Duke of Sussex has recently made public comments about private family matters, which might build a barrier once again between him and his father.
A royal commentator, Charlotte Griffiths, revealed that Harry has "breached" a fundamental royal rule that has now complicated his relationship with the father-son duo.
"I think he would be willing to meet his demands, and it is a pretty simple demand, 'it is if I talk to you, can it not leak out on Oprah Winfrey or any other programme?" Griffiths told GB News.
Harry's cruel remarks for his father King Charles:
The royal expert further recounted Harry's sensational BBC interview in which he bluntly said "We don't know how much time my father has left."
Griffiths added that these insensitive remarks of the 40-year-old Duke could create unshakeable differences between him and His Majesty.
"I don't think someone said, 'this is how long Charles has left, now place organise this meeting', I don't think it's at that stage," she clarified.
According to the royal commentator, this public representation of Charles' health speculation showed a significant royal violation by the Duke of Sussex, which also broke the King’s hopes of reconciling with him.
King Charles and Prince Harry's representatives meet in London after years of royal feud:
This report follows the meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles' aides in London last week.
Multiple media reports claimed that the representatives met each other for the peace summit between the Duke and the King.
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor King Charles' representatives has cleared the agenda of their recent meeting.