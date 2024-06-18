Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake was seen walking angrily in handcuffs a few hours after being pulled over for a DWI arrest in the Hamptons.
During this time, he was escorted to “the villages Justice Court from Sag Harbor police headquarters” by police officers, as per Daily Mail.
It was on Tuesday, June 18, that the singer got arrested in early hours after having a party with friends at the American Hotel.
He had left the event in a BMW X7 sometime after midnight, followed by blowing past a stop sign as well as struggling to drive in his lane because of “intoxication.”
Cops were then forced to pull Justin Timberlake over, taking him to a local police station nearby.
Once there, he failed a field sobriety test and “refused to take a breathalyzer test,” for which his New York driving privileges have been suspended.
According to TMZ, some friends had quickly arrived on the scene for rescuing the artist, requesting officers to cut him some slack.
But, instead, he was handcuffed and arrested by them.
Justin Timberlake was caught on “one count of DWI,” failing to stay in lane, and running past a stop sign.
He is however released without bail with a court appearance next on July 26.