Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model

Rihanna has been as the brand new face for luxury fashion house Dior’s fragrance, J’adore.
It was officially announced on Tuesday, June 18, that her first advertisement feature for the product will sail on September 1.
Hopping on Instagram, the singer reaffirmed this news by dropping a silky smooth photograph of herself decked in black sunglasses matched with a velvet gown and a hat.
“The secret is out,” her cheeky caption read.
Rihanna’s appointment for Dior has hit the market after action queen Charlize Theron held the same post for two decades previously.
In her press statement, the vocalist said, “Being the new face of J’Adore is both an honor and a mission. This scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women.”
“I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity,” she added.
Meanwhile, Dior itself released a testimony for Rihanna.
CEO of Parfums Christian, Véronique Courtois said, “Her golden dream promises to be unique, reflecting a fragrance that is present for women and retains its radiance.”