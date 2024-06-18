Hollywood

Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model

Rihanna became ambassador for J’adore perfume

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model
Rihanna became ambassador for J’adore perfume

Rihanna has been as the brand new face for luxury fashion house Dior’s fragrance, J’adore.

It was officially announced on Tuesday, June 18, that her first advertisement feature for the product will sail on September 1.

Hopping on Instagram, the singer reaffirmed this news by dropping a silky smooth photograph of herself decked in black sunglasses matched with a velvet gown and a hat.

“The secret is out,” her cheeky caption read.

Rihanna’s appointment for Dior has hit the market after action queen Charlize Theron held the same post for two decades previously.

In her press statement, the vocalist said, “Being the new face of J’Adore is both an honor and a mission. This scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women.”

“I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dior itself released a testimony for Rihanna.

CEO of Parfums Christian, Véronique Courtois said, “Her golden dream promises to be unique, reflecting a fragrance that is present for women and retains its radiance.”

Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model

Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model
Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest
NASA to launch artificial star into space: Details inside

NASA to launch artificial star into space: Details inside
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations

Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations

Hollywood News

Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Taylor Swift stuck in alluring bar frenzy ahead of Dublin visit
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Post Malone punches graphic tattoo on Steve-O’s face
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diljit Dosanjh teaching Jimmy Fellon ‘Sat Sri Akal’
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
David Beckham faces ‘double standards’ allegation in ‘House of Beckham’
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Priyanka Chopra gets ‘inspired’ by Angelina Jolie on Tony Award win
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
Angelina Jolie gets new bold tattoo hinting at Brad Pitt divorce