Royal

King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day

King Charles has no place left for ‘royal embarrassment’ Prince Andrew

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024


King Charles gave Prince Andrew the boot on Garter Day after dropping him out of his birthday celebrations at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Once counted among the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the scandal-pumped Duke of York has now lost his place as a key knight riding on horses for the event.

His attendance used to be anticipated as soon as the month of June would arrive, but now he has been missing every royal event for three consecutive years now, and it has become a norm.

On Monday, June 17, Garter Day saw the order’s members roll out as usual this year.

King Charles, Prince William, and Queen Camilla stepped out in their traditionally colorful robes, processing from Windsor Castle to St. George’ Chapel.

According to Royal Observer, everyone was seemingly unbothered by Prince Andrew’s absence because of his “disgraceful” act as well as Your Majesty’s decision to seclude him.

Hours before, an insider had even confirmed his omission from the occasion, going by the trend followed in 2022 and 2023.

They said, “He won’t be there. There’s a precedent in place now and they don’t want to give him a platform.”

