Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together

Prince William treat Prince Harry harshly under Princess Diana’s surveillance

  • June 19, 2024


Princess Diana would have “knocked” Prince Harry and Prince William’s heads into friendship mode together.

BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, has said that the late mother would have served as a bonding “bridge” in this cat and dog fight between the famous royal brothers.

She told The Sun recently, “Whilst supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, I think Princess Diana would have knocked their heads together.”

“We wouldn't be in the pickle we are right now. She would say, ‘Come on boys, enough! You always probably promised me you’re going to be best mates forever,’ ” she added.

Just last month, the Duke of Sussex had visited the United Kingdom after being away for several months, but was denied a meetup by both Prince William and King Charles.

The Prince of Wales had physically and verbally abused his younger brother for choosing Meghan Markle as his spouse, then got upset when all of this was revealed in Spare.

Since then, the once showering in love duo isn’t on speaking terms, although Prince Harry has repeatedly tried to mend things within the royal family.

But under Princess Diana’s observation, none of this would have happened between Prince William and his little bro.

