Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla join German delegation for heartwarming cause

The Buckingham Palace drops delightful video of His Majesty's new Royal engagement

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Charles, Queen Camilla join German delegation for heartwarming cause
King Charles, Queen Camilla join German delegation for heartwarming cause 

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have joined their German guests for a heart-melting charitable event. 

On Thursday, December 4, the British Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to release the exclusive glimpses of their delightful engagement, accompanied by the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

"The King and Queen, alongside Federal President Steinmeier and Ms Büdenbender, have joined a reception in partnership with The Big Help Out to showcase the positive impact of volunteering in communities," King Charles’ office stated in the caption.

They continued, "The reception, which took place in the Inner Hall at Windsor Castle, brought together volunteers from different organisations, including @GuideDogsUK, @RoyalVolService and @TheFelixProject."

"The Big Help Out was first launched in 2023, during The King’s Coronation weekend, to encourage people to get involved with volunteering," they noted.

For the unaware, the Big Help Out has inspired the Federal President to launch Germany’s very own volunteering day, "Ehrentag."

The first nationwide "Ehrentag" will take place on May 23, 2026 – the anniversary of the German Basic Law.

This update comes shortly after His Majesty delivered a powerful speech at the State Banquet to host their German guests. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s remarks about ‘lawsuit’

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s remarks about ‘lawsuit’
King Charles issues a touching message amid State visit of German President

Prince William shares delightful update before Kate Middleton's Royal event

Prince William shares delightful update before Kate Middleton's Royal event
The Prince of Wales releases video message a few hours before Kate Middleton's annual Christmas service

Prince Harry drops bombshell about Royal series 'The Crown'

Prince Harry drops bombshell about Royal series 'The Crown'
Prince Harry stuns fans with unexpected admission about Netflix series 'The Crown'

King Charles issues subtle warning during his State-Banquet speech

King Charles issues subtle warning during his State-Banquet speech
His Majesty delivers powerful speech after welcoming German guests at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle blasted for sharing insensitive post amid dad’s hospitalisation

Meghan Markle blasted for sharing insensitive post amid dad’s hospitalisation
Meghan Markle receives backlash for sharing Prince Harry's cheeky video amid father's critical condition

Prince Harry reveals famous Hollywood ‘connection’ on Stephen Colbert show

Prince Harry reveals famous Hollywood ‘connection’ on Stephen Colbert show
Prince Harry gives cryptic message about 'baseless lawsuit with the White House'

Late Queen Elizabeth II receives special nod from German President after state banquet

Late Queen Elizabeth II receives special nod from German President after state banquet
King Charles hosted a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in an honour of German President

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hit with shocking warning about ‘public appearances’

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hit with shocking warning about ‘public appearances’
The York sisters receive stark warning as Andrew -Epstein controversy takes darker turn

Queen Mary tucks special wedding symbol into Christmas tree

Queen Mary tucks special wedding symbol into Christmas tree
The royal family plans to attend a Christmas Eve service at the Church of Our Lady in Copenhagen on December 24

Meghan Markle father makes emotional plea from ICU after ‘emergency surgery’

Meghan Markle father makes emotional plea from ICU after ‘emergency surgery’
Meghan Markle receives tragic health update about estranged father Thomas after Netflix release

King Charles adds German flair to his speech at Windsor State Banquet

King Charles adds German flair to his speech at Windsor State Banquet
The British monarch celebrates ‘deep friendship’ between the UK and Germany in his delightful State Banquet speech

Kate Middleton receives hug from cancer-stricken singer despite restriction

Kate Middleton receives hug from cancer-stricken singer despite restriction
The Princess of Wales shares emotional moment with British singer who suffered cancer this year