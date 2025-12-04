King Charles, Queen Camilla join German delegation for heartwarming cause 

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have joined their German guests for a heart-melting charitable event.
On Thursday, December 4, the British Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to release the exclusive glimpses of their delightful engagement, accompanied by the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.
"The King and Queen, alongside Federal President Steinmeier and Ms Büdenbender, have joined a reception in partnership with The Big Help Out to showcase the positive impact of volunteering in communities," King Charles’ office stated in the caption.
They continued, "The reception, which took place in the Inner Hall at Windsor Castle, brought together volunteers from different organisations, including @GuideDogsUK, @RoyalVolService and @TheFelixProject."
"The Big Help Out was first launched in 2023, during The King’s Coronation weekend, to encourage people to get involved with volunteering," they noted.
For the unaware, the Big Help Out has inspired the Federal President to launch Germany’s very own volunteering day, "Ehrentag."
The first nationwide "Ehrentag" will take place on May 23, 2026 – the anniversary of the German Basic Law.
This update comes shortly after His Majesty delivered a powerful speech at the State Banquet to host their German guests.