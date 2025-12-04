King Charles has seemingly issued a subtle warning to Ukraine’s President Vladimir Putin in his high-profile speech at the State Banquet.
On Thursday, December 4, His Majesty delivered his remarks in George’s Hall during a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose three-day state visit to the United Kingdom is currently underway.
“The United Kingdom and Germany together stand with Ukraine and bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression,” the King said.
Notably, the banquet marked a significant moment of Anglo-German solidarity as Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv's European allies of undermining peace efforts.
The King highlighted the German-British Bridging Battalion stationed at Minden as a cornerstone of the two nations' defence cooperation, describing it as "literally building bridges" and "a unique partnership at the heart of Nato."
“There was, one has to admit, some element of truth in the famous description of football as a game where 11 people play 11 people, and then, in the end, the Germans win!” Charles quipped to guests.
President Steinmeier responded with his own address, highlighting the German origins of beloved British Christmas customs.
This speech of King Charles III comes shortly after he hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, at Windsor Castle.