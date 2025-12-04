Royal

Prince Harry drops bombshell with shocking confession about 'The Crown'

  By Hafsa Noor
Prince Harry shocked royal fans with a suprisng confession about a Netflix series, The Crown.

The Duke of Sussex admitted to watching the hit show, despite some royal family members avoiding it, as they believe it's misleading, during his apperance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

When asked if he has seen the series about the Royal Family, Harry responded, “Yes, I have watched The Crown. There’s people laughing at that - yes, I have actually watched The Crown.”

While replying if he has seen the older seasons, Meghan Markle’s husband shared, "Yes, I do actually. Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right. The older stuff and the more recent stuff.”

Harry previously shared on the Stephen’s show, “They don’t pretend to be news—it’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. It gives you a rough idea about what…the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”

The Crown stars Olivia Colman, Claire Foy, and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Tobias Menzies, Matt Smith and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Notably, the show spanned over 6 seasons, with the last season released on November 16, 2023.

