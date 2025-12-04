King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to German President Frank-Walter

King Charles and Queen Camilla have finally bid farewell to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Ms. Büdenbender.
On Thursday, December 4, the German couple concluded their short historic visit and received warm wishes from the Britsih monarch.
Charles took to Instagram and share one last picture with the couple before they leave Windsor Castle.
His Majesty penned, “Goodbye! This morning, at Windsor Castle, The King and Queen bid farewell to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender.”
Frank-Walter also extended his gratitude to the monarch for hosting him,
As per The Independant, he said, “You were so generous, inviting us, the staying of the night – we had a good breakfast and a wonderful banquet yesterday.”
Ms. Büdenbender chimed in, “It was really so wonderful – unbelievable. We will never forget it.
Camilla was touched by the kind words so she responded, “Hopefully see you again before too long – really lovely to see you again,” before she turned to the president and noted, “I hope we’ll meet again.”
Before leaving for their car, the couple said, “Happy Christmas”, and was waved off.
A few hours before the farewell, Charles and Camilla showed the German president and his wife Queen Victoria’s winter wonderland sleigh.