Meghan Markle blasted for sharing insensitive post amid dad’s hospitalisation

Meghan Markle is facing immense backlash for posting Prince Harry's new video amid estranged father Thomas Markle's hospitalisation.
On Wednesday, December 3, Meghan turned to her Instagram stories to share lip sync video of her husband from Stephen Colbert show.
In the hilarious video, Harry lip synced to the Great British Bake Off co-host Alison Hammond’s voice and asked the host, “If you were treated like a king for a day, what would you want me to do for you?”
To which Colbert replied in Northern Irish baker Mark Lutton's voice, “Bake for me probably?”
Mimicking Hammond’s confusion, Harry said, “You want me to do what?” then Colbert replied, “Bake.”
“Beg?” asked Harry, prompting the Late Show’s host to repeat, “Back. Bake!”
The Duke of Sussex's video - which was shared after the news that Meghan's dad is in the ICU after an "emergency surgery" went viral on social media.
While some fans found the video hilarious and cheeky others expressed their anger over Meghan's insensitive approach towards Thomas.
"What a piece of shit, Meghan is! Her father had never even met her husband or his grandchildren! How can someone be so cruel?" one user wrote on their X account.
While a British broadcaster Dan Wootton lambasted the former Suits actress as he wrote, "This is unbelievable. Thomas Markle is right now fighting for his life in hospital - things are genuinely very bad. And Meghan Markle has just posted this on her Instagram."
"How awful. I feel bad for Thomas Markle. How does his own daughter cut him out of her life? It's so brutal and awful. It's heartbreaking!" a third penned.
Another user slammed the duke noting, "Why is Harry doing that? Even if Thomas Markle was not in hospital, Harry would still look weird doing that. There is nothing royal about Harry, except his blood. Nothing!"
As reported by Daily Mail, Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, December 2.
The next day, he underwent a three-hour long surgery, after which he was moved to ICU.