Late Queen Elizabeth II receives special nod from German President after state banquet

King Charles hosted a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in an honour of German President

  By Javeria Ahmed
The late Queen Elizabeth II was honored with a private tribute by the German President and First Lady, who laid a wreath at her tomb in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, following last night’s State Banquet.

On Thursday, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender visited St George’s Chapel privately on the second day of the state visit.

They paid the visit after they attended the late Queen’s funeral in 2022.

In a tribute to her the day after her death, he said, “Queen Elizabeth II was your most gracious queen, and she was also a true friend and shining example to us.”

He added at that time, “She enjoyed the utmost admiration and respect throughout the world – for her steadfastness weathering every storm, her natural authority, her immense experience and her exemplary devotion to duty. Her death marks the end of an era.”

He becomes the third foreign leader this year to pay tribute at the tomb during a state visit, after Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump.

Notably, their outing came after the German president attended a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

King Charles highlighted the “deep friendship” between the UK and Germany while speaking with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender at Windsor Castle’s State Banquet, joined by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and guests including Hans Zimmer and Kemi Baddenoch.

