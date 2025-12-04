Meghan Markle father makes emotional plea from ICU after ‘emergency surgery’

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle is in ICU after undergoing an "emergency surgery".

Just hours after the release of With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration episode on Netflix on Wednesday, December 3, the concerning health news about Thomas made headlines.

As reported by The Mail on Thomas - who has been gravely ill for days at home, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, December 2.

On Wednesday, Meghan's father underwent a three-hour long surgery after which he was moved to the ICU.

Meghan's brother Thomas Jr. told the outlet that, "I took dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger."

Meanwhile, Thomas himself made a very emotional confession about his daughter from hospital's bed.

"Every day there was some story or other about Meghan and Harry. It was a constant reminder that my daughter is no longer speaking to me," he told the outlet.

"I still do not understand why she continues to ghost me. My only wish is to see my grandchildren before I die," Thomas added about Meghan and Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle's mom Doria and father Thomas parted ways when the Duchess was only three.

