Queen Mary tucks special wedding symbol into Christmas tree

The royal family plans to attend a Christmas Eve service at the Church of Our Lady in Copenhagen on December 24

  By Javeria Ahmed
Queen Mary’s royal legacy had a hidden nod to love this holiday season!

The Danish royals announced they’ll spend Christmas at Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg. King Frederik and Queen Mary will be joined by Queen Margrethe and their four children — Christian, Isabella, and twins Vincent and Josephine

The family has already begun their holiday celebrations, sharing a video of their afternoon decorating a huge tree adorned with sentimental ornaments, including baubles with the children’s names.

But in a follow-up post, royal watchers noticed a small detail.

Among the images — captioned with two Christmas tree emojis and a peace sign — was a sentimental ornament shaped like the Sydney Opera House, the city where the royal couple first met.

The bauble not only nods to their love story but also honors Danish architect Jørn Utzon, who designed the landmark.

Queen Mary has made similar subtle tributes before, including adding Australian eucalyptus to her wedding bouquet.

The Queen first met Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik, 32, during the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

They hit it off at the Slip Inn, where he introduced himself simply as ‘Fred,’ keeping his royal identity hidden.

The royal family plans to attend a Christmas Eve service at the Church of Our Lady (Vor Frue Kirke) in Copenhagen on December 24, followed by a high mass on Christmas Day morning at the same location.

