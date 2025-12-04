Prince Harry reveals famous Hollywood ‘connection’ on Stephen Colbert show

Prince Harry has finally named one key Hollywood “connection” that can take him to places.
The Duke of Sussex appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which was aired on Wednesday, December 3.
The 61-year old host started the segment with analyzing how mainstream media TV Christmas movies usually focus on an American falling in love with a prince or princess.
He said, “As much as I love these holiday movies, and I do, I think they’re a little problematic because they give people the unrealistic expectation that during the holiday season, they’re just going to run into some prince at their job or walking down the street.”
Harry interrupted Stephen’s speech and asked what a real prince had to do to get into a Hallmark movie.
To which, the host asked, “Do you have any connections to any famous TV actresses?”
The duke finally revealed one famous connection he has in Hollywood, “I might know one,” hinting at his wife Meghan Markle.
Prince William’s brother continued, “But I’ll do anything. I’ll record a self tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition. I’ll settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House… all the things you people in TV do!”
Harry’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show comes after he made a surprise cameo on Meghan’s latest Netflix special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.