King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s remarks about ‘lawsuit’

King Charles issues a touching message amid State visit of German President

King Charles has shared the first message after Prince Harry made cryptic remarks about “baseless lawsuit.”

On Thursday, December 4, the British monarch posted a delightful message on Instagram after hosting Windsor State Banquet.

His Majesty shared an excerpt from his speech, which read, "Our partnership continues to adapt to new times. We now find ourselves at the forefront of a global transformation - the search for a way of living that is at once prosperous, humane and sustainable.”

Charles wrote, “It seems only yesterday that we paid our State Visit to Germany in 2023, the first one since my Accession. On this and on our previous visits, you and your dear wife showed both my wife and myself much kindness.”

While concluding the speech, he noted, “Therefore, as we celebrate that deep friendship, allow me to propose a toast: a toast to you, Herr Bundespräsident and to you, Frau Büdenbender, and to the people of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

The monarch’s delightful update comes after the Duke of Sussex made cryptic remarks during his recent appearance on he Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Harry said that he said he would record a self-tape or and “settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House,” among other things, typically done by TV professionals, to secure a role in a Hallmark movie.

