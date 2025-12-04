Prince William shares delightful update before Kate Middleton's Royal event  

Prince William has dropped a heartwarming update just a few hours before Kate Middleton's carol service.
On Thursday, December 4, the Prince of Wales took to his Instagram account to release a refreshing update on the future Queen’s annual occasion.
In the new video, William revealed that in honor of the carol service, the Royal Horticultural Society has provided the wreaths for this year.
"Christmas wreaths for Westminster Abbey! A big thank you to the Royal Horticultural Society - and @tomindeed, @damemaryberry, @angellicabell, @aritanderson and @simonlycett," Prince William noted.
"For providing the wreaths for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service, taking place tomorrow! Bringing the festive beauty of Mother Nature to Westminster Abbey," the Prince of Wales stated in the caption.
This post comes a few hours before Kate Middleton has organized a Christmas concert to close the year on a good note.
For the unaware, the future Queen has been hosting the Royal Carol Service since 2021.
She will now host the concert on Friday, December 5, at Westminster Abbey and film it for broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
During this event, it was reported that Catherine will also pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who died in September at the age of 92.