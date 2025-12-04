Royal

Prince William shares delightful update before Kate Middleton's Royal event

The Prince of Wales releases video message a few hours before Kate Middleton's annual Christmas service

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William shares delightful update before Kate Middletons Royal event
Prince William shares delightful update before Kate Middleton's Royal event  

Prince William has dropped a heartwarming update just a few hours before Kate Middleton's carol service.  

On Thursday, December 4, the Prince of Wales took to his Instagram account to release a refreshing update on the future Queen’s annual occasion. 

In the new video, William revealed that in honor of the carol service, the Royal Horticultural Society has provided the wreaths for this year. 

"Christmas wreaths for Westminster Abbey! A big thank you to the Royal Horticultural Society - and @tomindeed, @damemaryberry, @angellicabell, @aritanderson and @simonlycett," Prince William noted. 

"For providing the wreaths for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service, taking place tomorrow! Bringing the festive beauty of Mother Nature to Westminster Abbey," the Prince of Wales stated in the caption.

This post comes a few hours before Kate Middleton has organized a Christmas concert to close the year on a good note.

For the unaware, the future Queen has been hosting the Royal Carol Service since 2021. 

She will now host the concert on Friday, December 5, at Westminster Abbey and film it for broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

During this event, it was reported that Catherine will also pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who died in September at the age of 92.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry drops bombshell with shocking confession about 'The Crown'

Prince Harry drops bombshell with shocking confession about 'The Crown'
Prince Harry stuns fans with unexpected admission about Netflix series 'The Crown'

King Charles issues subtle warning during his State-Banquet speech

King Charles issues subtle warning during his State-Banquet speech
His Majesty delivers powerful speech after welcoming German guests at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle blasted for sharing insensitive post amid dad’s hospitalisation

Meghan Markle blasted for sharing insensitive post amid dad’s hospitalisation
Meghan Markle receives backlash for sharing Prince Harry's cheeky video amid father's critical condition

Prince Harry reveals famous Hollywood ‘connection’ on Stephen Colbert show

Prince Harry reveals famous Hollywood ‘connection’ on Stephen Colbert show
Prince Harry gives cryptic message about 'baseless lawsuit with the White House'

Late Queen Elizabeth II receives special nod from German President after state banquet

Late Queen Elizabeth II receives special nod from German President after state banquet
King Charles hosted a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in an honour of German President

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hit with shocking warning about ‘public appearances’

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hit with shocking warning about ‘public appearances’
The York sisters receive stark warning as Andrew -Epstein controversy takes darker turn

Queen Mary tucks special wedding symbol into Christmas tree

Queen Mary tucks special wedding symbol into Christmas tree
The royal family plans to attend a Christmas Eve service at the Church of Our Lady in Copenhagen on December 24

Meghan Markle father makes emotional plea from ICU after ‘emergency surgery’

Meghan Markle father makes emotional plea from ICU after ‘emergency surgery’
Meghan Markle receives tragic health update about estranged father Thomas after Netflix release

King Charles adds German flair to his speech at Windsor State Banquet

King Charles adds German flair to his speech at Windsor State Banquet
The British monarch celebrates ‘deep friendship’ between the UK and Germany in his delightful State Banquet speech

Kate Middleton receives hug from cancer-stricken singer despite restriction

Kate Middleton receives hug from cancer-stricken singer despite restriction
The Princess of Wales shares emotional moment with British singer who suffered cancer this year

Prince Harry leaves fans in stitches with cheeky lip sync on Stephen Colbert show

Prince Harry leaves fans in stitches with cheeky lip sync on Stephen Colbert show
The Duke of Sussex ignites buzz as he teases surprise appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Charles, Camilla host Christmassy State Banquet for German Presidential Couple

Charles, Camilla host Christmassy State Banquet for German Presidential Couple
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla organise a lavish State Banquet for German Presidential Couple at Windsor Castle