Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hit with shocking warning about ‘public appearances’

The York sisters receive stark warning as Andrew -Epstein controversy takes darker turn

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hit with shocking warning about ‘public appearances’
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hit with shocking warning about ‘public appearances’

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie given a stark warning as probe into Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein intensified.

The York sisters - who formally returned to Royal life last month, despite their dad losing all his royal titles, have been asked "not to follow" Andrew and mom, Sarah Ferguson's path.

Although, their uncle King Charles made sure the royal status of his nieces Beatrice and Eugenie remains unaffected despite Fergie and Andrew's fall from grace, senior aides have been asking the sisters duo to be careful with every move.

A royal insider told Radar, "So far, they've handled things with caution, but any misstep could easily link them to their parents' controversies."

They continued, "Beatrice and Eugenie are being encouraged to steer clear of high-profile ventures in sensitive areas and to choose their public appearances carefully."

"They are being warned by very senior advisers their priority needs to be safeguarding their reputations," the insider added.

The source further claimed that "Andrew and Fergie allowed the pursuit of wealth to undermine their standing, and the sisters are being cautioned not to follow the same path."

This update comes just days after King Charles formally ordered to remove Andrew's name from last two royal honours, including, Order of the Garter and the Royal Victorian Order.

On October 30, in an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of His Majesty, Andrew was stripped of his 'Prince' title, notifying that he will be now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Queen Mary tucks special wedding symbol into Christmas tree

Queen Mary tucks special wedding symbol into Christmas tree
The royal family plans to attend a Christmas Eve service at the Church of Our Lady in Copenhagen on December 24

Meghan Markle father makes emotional plea from ICU after ‘emergency surgery’

Meghan Markle father makes emotional plea from ICU after ‘emergency surgery’
Meghan Markle receives tragic health update about estranged father Thomas after Netflix release

King Charles adds German flair to his speech at Windsor State Banquet

King Charles adds German flair to his speech at Windsor State Banquet
The British monarch celebrates ‘deep friendship’ between the UK and Germany in his delightful State Banquet speech

Kate Middleton receives hug from cancer-stricken singer despite restriction

Kate Middleton receives hug from cancer-stricken singer despite restriction
The Princess of Wales shares emotional moment with British singer who suffered cancer this year

Prince Harry leaves fans in stitches with cheeky lip sync on Stephen Colbert show

Prince Harry leaves fans in stitches with cheeky lip sync on Stephen Colbert show
The Duke of Sussex ignites buzz as he teases surprise appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Charles, Camilla host Christmassy State Banquet for German Presidential Couple

Charles, Camilla host Christmassy State Banquet for German Presidential Couple
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla organise a lavish State Banquet for German Presidential Couple at Windsor Castle

Princess Kate, Prince William represent royalty in style at Windsor State Banquet

Princess Kate, Prince William represent royalty in style at Windsor State Banquet
Kensington Palace shared the exclusive portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales, attending the State Banquet

King Charles drops key message ahead of his emotional Christmas broadcast

King Charles drops key message ahead of his emotional Christmas broadcast
Royal Family shares official video message after welcoming German guests at Windsor Castle

Kensington Palace releases first message after welcoming German guests

Kensington Palace releases first message after welcoming German guests
The Prince and Princess of Wales received German President and his wife at Heathrow airport

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share sweet kiss after heated exchange

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share sweet kiss after heated exchange
Meghan Markle takes hilarious dig at husband Prince Harry in 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration'

Royal Family celebrates key honouree's major milestone in delightful event

Royal Family celebrates key honouree's major milestone in delightful event
Princess Madeleine hosts meaningful awards show on behalf of her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

King Charles gives update after welcoming Germany's President at Windsor

King Charles gives update after welcoming Germany's President at Windsor
King Charles shares sweet message as he receives Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Elke Büdenbender with William, Kate