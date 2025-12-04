Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hit with shocking warning about ‘public appearances’

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie given a stark warning as probe into Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein intensified.
The York sisters - who formally returned to Royal life last month, despite their dad losing all his royal titles, have been asked "not to follow" Andrew and mom, Sarah Ferguson's path.
Although, their uncle King Charles made sure the royal status of his nieces Beatrice and Eugenie remains unaffected despite Fergie and Andrew's fall from grace, senior aides have been asking the sisters duo to be careful with every move.
A royal insider told Radar, "So far, they've handled things with caution, but any misstep could easily link them to their parents' controversies."
They continued, "Beatrice and Eugenie are being encouraged to steer clear of high-profile ventures in sensitive areas and to choose their public appearances carefully."
"They are being warned by very senior advisers their priority needs to be safeguarding their reputations," the insider added.
The source further claimed that "Andrew and Fergie allowed the pursuit of wealth to undermine their standing, and the sisters are being cautioned not to follow the same path."
This update comes just days after King Charles formally ordered to remove Andrew's name from last two royal honours, including, Order of the Garter and the Royal Victorian Order.
On October 30, in an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of His Majesty, Andrew was stripped of his 'Prince' title, notifying that he will be now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.