Billy Ray Cyrus levels a new charge against wife Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has returned with yet another allegation against Firerose amid their ongoing divorce case.
As reported by PEOPLE, Cyrus has accused the After The Storm singer of ‘isolating’ him from his family by blocking contact with at least one of his daughters.
On Monday, June 17, the Spy Next Door actor has lodged a complaint as a part of an adjunct to his primary divorce complaint, filed about a month earlier on May 23.
Cyrus accused his estranged wife of ‘conducting a campaign to isolate’ him from family soon after he filed for separation in May.
According to the complaint, Cyrus found out that “the Defendant [Firerose], unknowingly to Plaintiff [Cyrus], blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices."
The You Came Along singer has two daughters from ex-wife Tish, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. In addition to this, the singer also adopted Tish’s daughter Brandi from another relationship.
However, the complaint did not mention which one of the daughters was allegedly blocked by Firerose.
To shoot back, the All Figured Out singer indicted Cyrus of domestic abuse.