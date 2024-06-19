Zara Noor Abbas' Eid photo dump melts hearts

Zara Noor Abbas made a stylish fashion statement for Eid- Ul- Adha!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Parey Hut Love actress shared insights into her lovely floral set for Eid.
The pictures featured Zara in full festive mode as she posed for breathtaking clicks.
She slayed in a floral ensemble paired with a yellow organza dupatta as she posed in style from an outdoor setting enjoying the gusts of winds.
"organza dupatta and Hawayein, " the Ehd- e- Wafa star described the beautiful carousel.
Fans taken aback poured love as they rushed to the comments section
One wrote, “ I love you so cute.”
Another penned, “ Ahh so pretty.”
“ Looking so gorgeous," the third added.
“ Absolutely stunning,” the fourth commented.
This Eid, Zara had proved she can ace the floral game as on the first day too she clad in a yellow lehenga with a flower design on it.
Zara Noor Abbas exchanged wedding wows with actor Asad Siddiqui in 2017.
Both have been blessed with an adorable daughter Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui.