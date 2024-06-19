'House of the Dragon' star Olivia Cooke reveals 'Animalistic' scene cut from show

Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower in the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, has revealed the scene which was cut from the show.
In a recent interview with ELLE , Cooke disclosed that a intimate bedroom scene which she described as "animalistic" and "messy", was cut from the show.
“It was messy as f---. It wasn’t beautiful, and that was really fun to do," Cooke told the outlet.
She went on to share, “I think Ryan [Condal, the showrunner] said we weren’t learning any more about the characters, which I disagree with slightly, but it’s okay. It’s his show."
Cooke further shared that she had no hard feelings and joked that fans may get to see the steamy scene in a blooper reel.
Talking about the intimate scenes in the show, cooke noted, “I thought there’d be way more, and so I’m relieved that when it has been used for me, it’s showing Alicent being pleasured, which is amazing and doesn’t feel gratuitous.”
“It feels like we’re telling a story.” she added.
Olivia Cooke further shared that while the scene may not have made the final cut, fans can still expect plenty of intense moments in the show.
House of the Dragon’s second season was premiered on HBO on June 16.