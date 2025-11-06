Entertainment

Angelia Jolie drops bombshell after Brad Pitt released private email

Angelia Jolie releases first statement after ex-husband Brad Pitt released explosive email

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Angelia Jolie drops bombshell after Brad Pitt released private email
Angelia Jolie drops bombshell after Brad Pitt released private email

Angelia Jolie made first public appearance after her ex-husband Brad Pitt submitted explosive emails amid their ongoing legal battle.

On Thursday, the Maleficent starlet released a crucial statement via the Legacy of War Foundation, which supported her visit to Kherson, Ukraine.

She said, “At a time when governments around the world are turning their backs on the protection of civilians, their strength, and their support for each other is humbling. The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson live with danger everyday, but they refuse to give in.”

Angelina visited one of Ukraine's most dangerous frontline cities and met medical staff, volunteers and civilians.

In the viral pictures, she can be seen meeting kids in a windowless room, wearing a flak jacket.

Angelina’s public appearance comes after Brad lawyers submitted emails with her team related to sale of their shared French winery.

In the email exchange, the Original Sin star's lawyer wrote at that time, “The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages. As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.”

Back in 2022, Brad sued Angelina for selling her stake in Miraval without his approval, which she denied and responded with a countersuit, accusing him of warring "out of spite.”

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Aimee Lou Wood shades Sydney Sweeney's response to jeans ad scandal

Aimee Lou Wood shades Sydney Sweeney's response to jeans ad scandal
Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad drew immense backlash for allegedly promoting eugenics and racism

Hailey Bieber turns up the heat in lingerie for Rhode announcement

Hailey Bieber turns up the heat in lingerie for Rhode announcement
Hailey Bieber makes major Rhode announcement, wearing lingerie set

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm makes mum proud with acting debut

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm makes mum proud with acting debut
Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West son Psalm, 6, is making his voice acting debut in 'Angry Birds 3'

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun share sizzling moments during intimate outing

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun share sizzling moments during intimate outing
The ‘Euphoria’ actress was spotted sharing intimate moments with boyfriend Scooter Braun after being caught with ex Jonathan Davino

Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie
The 'F1' star’s lawyers submitted emails with the 'Maleficent' starlet's team about her 2021 sale of their shared French winery

Millie Bobby Brown recalls Sabrina Carpenter’s sassy way to cheer her up

Millie Bobby Brown recalls Sabrina Carpenter’s sassy way to cheer her up
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress reveals how she found comfort in Sabrina Carpenter during an emotional moment

Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity

Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity
The 'Gone Girl' star ignites gossip after being spotted with mystery woman

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy
The ‘Am I the Drama’ rapper is hit with a shocking update about her boyfriend Stefon Diggs ahead of welcoming first baby with him

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast
'One Piece' is scheduled to return on Netflix on March 10, 2026 with its third installment

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod
Here are five renowned Hollywood actors who might receive 2026 Oscars Awards nomination

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes
Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson for new film ‘Die My Love’

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix
Netflix's most-watched movie ever, 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released in June 2025