Angelia Jolie drops bombshell after Brad Pitt released private email

Angelia Jolie made first public appearance after her ex-husband Brad Pitt submitted explosive emails amid their ongoing legal battle.
On Thursday, the Maleficent starlet released a crucial statement via the Legacy of War Foundation, which supported her visit to Kherson, Ukraine.
She said, “At a time when governments around the world are turning their backs on the protection of civilians, their strength, and their support for each other is humbling. The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson live with danger everyday, but they refuse to give in.”
Angelina visited one of Ukraine's most dangerous frontline cities and met medical staff, volunteers and civilians.
In the viral pictures, she can be seen meeting kids in a windowless room, wearing a flak jacket.
Angelina’s public appearance comes after Brad lawyers submitted emails with her team related to sale of their shared French winery.
In the email exchange, the Original Sin star's lawyer wrote at that time, “The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages. As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.”
Back in 2022, Brad sued Angelina for selling her stake in Miraval without his approval, which she denied and responded with a countersuit, accusing him of warring "out of spite.”