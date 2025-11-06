Aimee Lou Wood shades Sydney Sweeney's response to jeans ad scandal 

Aimee Lou Wood is not hiding her feelings on Sydney Sweeney's dismissive response over the backlash she faced on the American Eagle ad campaign.
Just days after the Euphoria actress broke her silence over the denim campaign that landed her in hot water, Aimee has expressed her dissatisfaction over the actress' reply.
During an interview with GQ, Sydney was asked if she was surprised about the reaction the ad received, to which she replied, "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."
The controversial campaign – with the play on words "gene" and "jeans" – sparked immense backlash for Sydney and the clothing retailer, with some critics calling it out for promoting racism and eugenics.
Commenting under a video of the interview, Aimee Lou Wood replied with a vomiting emoji, a bold gesture that earned praise on different social media platforms.
Aside from the British actress, many in the comment section of the Instagram post expressed their confusion and frustration at Sydney's reply.
One user noted, "THIS is her response? Yikes."
Another comment read, "Wow. Just wow. The dismissal and the pure arrogance."
"i can’t believe she wasted her opportunity to speak on this topic to say „i love jeans," a third netizen point out.
Sydney was also asked what it was like to have the president and vice president speak about the jeans ad in favour, to which she smiled and said, "It was surreal."