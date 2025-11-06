Entertainment

Hailey Bieber turns up the heat in lingerie for Rhode announcement

Hailey Bieber left fans gasping with her racy lingerie look for the Rhode announcement.

Ahead of her birthday on the November 22, the Vogue model teased a new Rhode launch via Instagram.

In the viral pictures, Hailey can be seen laying on white sheets wearing an itsy black lingerie set with a latex leather jacket on top.

She was clutching a black pillow makeup bag embroidered with the Rhode logo.

Justin Bieber’s wife captioned the post, “birthday essentials coming your way. 11/12 @rhode.”

Her chic look drew thousands of comments from fans.

A fan wrote, “THAT’S MY BABY. SHE’S ICONIC. IPHONE CASE. LIP GLOSS ON IT.”

Another commented, “I love the colors in this collection, they're so elegant. I can't wait to get my hands on it.”

In the official press release, the beauty brand stated, "Rhode has announced the launch of the Birthday Edit 2025, a new collection of rhode essentials for Founder Hailey Bieber’s birthday month.”

The statement continued, “The four original Peptide Lip Tints, ribbon, toast, raspberry jelly and espresso, will now be offered in limited edition scents. However, the nourishing lip tint is the same formula customers know and love."

Rhode’s new launch will include the signature scented Peptide Lip Tints and a new oversized Bubble Bag.

