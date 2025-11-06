'Michael' Jackson biopic trailer: Jaafar’s uncanny acting of pop icon wows fans

The Michael Jackson biopic trailer has left fans emotional, reminiscing about the iconic singer's golden days.
On Thursday, November 6, the official trailer of the most-anticipated film was released, featuring son of Michael’s brother Jermaine, Jaafar Jackson, as the main lead.
Antoine Fuqua’s directorial also stars Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Colman Domingo as Michael’s father and manager Joe, Nia Long as Michael’s mother Katherine, Kat Graham as fellow Motown star Diana Ross and Miles Teller as lawyer.
As per synopsis, "Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins."
In the trailer, Jaafar wore his uncle’s iconic costume that featured wide-brimmed hat.
Shortly after the Michael Jackson biopic trailer was released on YouTube, fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement.
A fan commented, “He said he wanted reach immortality by connecting himself to his music. I think he achieved that. He'll never die. He's constantly making new fans of his work. Michael Jackson was in a league of his own.”
Another wrote, “Michael could make an entire crowd scream, cry, and even faint just by standing still on stage. His presence was electric, his artistry unmatched, and his impact on music and performance remains something no one has ever been able to replicate.”
To note, the upcoming biopic is set to release on April 24, 2026.