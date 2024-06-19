Ariana Grande introduces ‘The Boy Is Mine’ remix featuring THESE Grammy victors

Ariana Grande is all set to spark a buzz among fans with her The Boy Is Mine remix.
Turning to her Instagram feed, Grande announced the remix version of The Boy Is Mine featuring the Grammy-Winners, Brandy and Monica, slated to release on June 21, 2024.
“I ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out),” Grande wrote on Instagram.
The singer penned, “my deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me.”
“It is near impossible to say how much this means to me,” she added.
The Wicked actress further continued, “This is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today.”
“I loooooove you both so so much. thank you,” the singer wrote.
At the end of the post she mentioned the releasing date of the remix.
Inspired by Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit The Boy Is Mine, the songstress released her version of the song in 2024 studio-album Eternal Sunshine with the same title.