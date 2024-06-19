Hollywood

Ariana Grande introduces ‘The Boy Is Mine’ remix featuring THESE Grammy victors

Ariana Grande has announced ‘The Boy Is Mine’ remix for her 2024 released Studio-Album ‘Eternal Sunshine’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024

Ariana Grande introduces ‘The Boy Is Mine’ remix featuring THESE Grammy victors


Ariana Grande is all set to spark a buzz among fans with her The Boy Is Mine remix.

Turning to her Instagram feed, Grande announced the remix version of The Boy Is Mine featuring the Grammy-Winners, Brandy and Monica, slated to release on June 21, 2024.

“I ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out),” Grande wrote on Instagram.

The singer penned, “my deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me.”

“It is near impossible to say how much this means to me,” she added.

The Wicked actress further continued, “This is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today.”

“I loooooove you both so so much. thank you,” the singer wrote.

At the end of the post she mentioned the releasing date of the remix.

Inspired by Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit The Boy Is Mine, the songstress released her version of the song in 2024 studio-album Eternal Sunshine with the same title.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports

Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'

Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'

Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year

Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'

Hollywood News

Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' welcomes new cast members
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Taylor Swift stuck in alluring bar frenzy ahead of Dublin visit
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Post Malone punches graphic tattoo on Steve-O’s face
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diljit Dosanjh teaching Jimmy Fellon ‘Sat Sri Akal’
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
David Beckham faces ‘double standards’ allegation in ‘House of Beckham’
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Priyanka Chopra gets ‘inspired’ by Angelina Jolie on Tony Award win
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift