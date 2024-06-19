Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton' 

Nicola Coughlan has delighted her fans by sharing a collection of cherished photos taken with a camera gifted to her by Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton.
Taking to her Instagram, the Bridgerton starlet dropped a series of snaps to offer a glimpse into the memorable moments on her Netflix series set.
The first photo showed her standing with Newton, 31, while on set as she rested her head on his shoulder.
She penned the caption, “Bridgerton on Film,” adding, “Still learning so they’re not all amazing but lots of beautiful memories.”
Soon after she shared her post, the fans couldn’t hold her emotions and rushed to the comment section to express their love for them.
One fan wrote, “You managed to get us BTS despite you being insanely busy as the lead we adore you.”
Another commented, “I feel like I'm going to cry, what beautiful pictures, what a beautiful family the bridgerton cast has become, it's such a special affection that we feel from here, I love you all.”
The third remarked, “Nicola, you are absolutely the best, thank you for this incredible season and for being you , i love you so much.”
Netflix is currently offering all three seasons of Bridgerton as well as its spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, for streaming.