Salman Khan shares sneak peek from ‘Sikandar’ set

  by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Salman Khan has begun the filming of the highly anticipated movie Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On Wednesday, June 19, Khan posted a picture on his Instagram with producer, Nadiadwala and director, A.R. Murugadoss.

The Kick actor was seen wearing a lilac T-shirt paired with stylish black sunglasses as he rocked the new look with light beard and moustache.

“Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar,” the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor noted followed by two hashtags, #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar.

The Bollywood megastar then tagged the Darbar director.

“Releasing in cinemas EID 2025,” Khan wrote.

The celebrities and passionate followers flooded the comment section with their love and appreciation minutes after the post was shared and more than 5 million people liked the post in just 2 hours.

“Yayyeeeeeee!!!!! Can t wait,” penned Warda Nadiadwala.

Sangeeta Bijlani commented, “Wooohoooo, sooo looking forward to this.”

“We are waiting for the movie Sikandar,” a fan noted reacting to the post.

The upcoming film will be the first on-screen collaboration of Khan and the Animal actress, Rashmika Mandanna.

Sikandar marks the reunion of the Dabangg actor and Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster Kick.

The movie is scheduled to run in the theatres on Eid 2025.

