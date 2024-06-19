Entertainment

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik celebrate their second Eid together since tying the knot

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid together in loved-up display
Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik celebrate their second Eid together since tying the knot 

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik rang in Bakra Eid by flaunting their mushy romance days after their honeymoon in New York City.

Taking to Instagram on Day 3 of Eid, the Khaani starlet dropped a lovely picture of them both dressed to the nines.


In the first image, the newlyweds posed hand-in-hand while the second was a solo shot of the actress, exuding radiance.

Sana wore a gorgeous pink designer fit for Eid with her caramel tresses and the unmissable glow doing the talking.

In accessories, the diva paired her entire look with beautiful silver earrings.

Meanwhile, her husband wore a brown Kurta to mark the occasion. 

Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section and rained in all comments.

One fan wrote, “ You look sooooo pretty Mashallah.”

“ Like a doll,” the other expressed.

“Queen of Pakistan,"  the third penned.

“ My pinky," the fourth effused.

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been the topic of gossip since tying the knot in January this year amid the latter's divorce proceedings with the former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

At that time, the cricketer shared the photos from their intimate wedding bash leaving the world in shock. 

Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release

Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie

Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday

Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday

Entertainment News

Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Wahaj Ali leaves fans reeling with his trendy monochrome footage
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Hailey Bieber chic style grabs attention amid her pregnancy
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's intimate Haldi ceremony scheduled for THIS date
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Ariana Grande reveals intentional 'voice change' in viral video
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Hania Aamir opens up about heartbreak: 'It contributes to your strength'
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
'House of the Dragon' star Olivia Cooke reveals 'Animalistic' scene cut from show
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Zara Noor Abbas' Eid photo dump melts hearts
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Swara Bhasker unveils first full picture of her baby girl