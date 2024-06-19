Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik rang in Bakra Eid by flaunting their mushy romance days after their honeymoon in New York City.
Taking to Instagram on Day 3 of Eid, the Khaani starlet dropped a lovely picture of them both dressed to the nines.
In the first image, the newlyweds posed hand-in-hand while the second was a solo shot of the actress, exuding radiance.
Sana wore a gorgeous pink designer fit for Eid with her caramel tresses and the unmissable glow doing the talking.
In accessories, the diva paired her entire look with beautiful silver earrings.
Meanwhile, her husband wore a brown Kurta to mark the occasion.
Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section and rained in all comments.
One fan wrote, “ You look sooooo pretty Mashallah.”
“ Like a doll,” the other expressed.
“Queen of Pakistan," the third penned.
“ My pinky," the fourth effused.
Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been the topic of gossip since tying the knot in January this year amid the latter's divorce proceedings with the former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.
At that time, the cricketer shared the photos from their intimate wedding bash leaving the world in shock.