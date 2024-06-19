Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie

Buckingham Palace has sent a special note to Prince Edward and Sophie, on their 25th wedding anniversary on June 19.
On the official royal family social media account, the Palace shared a rare snap of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, along with a touching note to celebrate the milestone occasion.
The couple can be seen in the photo taken on June 10 by photographer Chris Jelf in the gardens of Bagshot Park, which is the country royal residence located approximately 10 miles south of Windsor, where they reside.
The caption reads, “We are so grateful for the many kind and lovely messages we have received on our Silver Wedding Anniversary. Wishing everyone who is celebrating their own anniversaries a special day too.”
King Charles' youngest sibling and sister-in-law tied the knot in 1999 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Prince Edward, aged 60, and Sophie, aged 59, have taken on more important roles within the royal family in the past few years.
The anniversary of Prince Edward and Sophie coincides with a hectic week for the royal family.
On June 15, the couple participated in Trooping the Colour alongside King Charles and other royal family members, and then again for Garter Day on June 17.