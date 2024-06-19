Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ‘Espresso’s huge success

Sabrina Carpenter is delighted by her fans enjoying the ‘nonsense’ of her recently released Espresso.
In an interview with Rolling Stones published on June 17, the Let Me Move You singer expressed her joy on the success of her viral hit Espresso, released in April.
The On My Way singer told, “My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?’” adding that “I just love that people get my sense of humor.”
Carpenter revealed in the publication that the song was influenced by her trip to Crêperie, France.
“I decided to put that burden on other people,” the singer jested.
She also remarked about how teaming up with Steph Jones, Amy Allen and Julian Bunetta helped her get inspired for the song.
"That’s the only way those borderline idiotic-slash-funniest lyrics can happen,” the Vicious singer said about working with the collaborators.
Carpenter further continued saying that she has really honed in on the people she loves making music with.
Espresso has become the Looking At Me singer’s first song to hit top-five on the Billboard’s Hot 100.
Carpenter’s sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet is slated to release on Aug 23, 2024.