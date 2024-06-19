Hollywood

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ‘Espresso’s huge success

Sabrina Carpenter opened up about her viral track ‘Espresso’: “I just love that people get my sense of humor."

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ‘Espresso’s huge success
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ‘Espresso’s huge success

Sabrina Carpenter is delighted by her fans enjoying the ‘nonsense’ of her recently released Espresso.

In an interview with Rolling Stones published on June 17, the Let Me Move You singer expressed her joy on the success of her viral hit Espresso, released in April.

The On My Way singer told, “My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?’” adding that “I just love that people get my sense of humor.”

Carpenter revealed in the publication that the song was influenced by her trip to Crêperie, France.

“I decided to put that burden on other people,” the singer jested.

She also remarked about how teaming up with Steph Jones, Amy Allen and Julian Bunetta helped her get inspired for the song.

"That’s the only way those borderline idiotic-slash-funniest lyrics can happen,” the Vicious singer said about working with the collaborators.

Carpenter further continued saying that she has really honed in on the people she loves making music with.

Espresso has become the Looking At Me singer’s first song to hit top-five on the Billboard’s Hot 100.

Carpenter’s sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet is slated to release on Aug 23, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult

Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs

South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs

Hollywood News

South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon join forces for new crime thriller ‘RIP'
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Ariana Grande introduces ‘The Boy Is Mine’ remix featuring THESE Grammy victors
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' welcomes new cast members
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Taylor Swift stuck in alluring bar frenzy ahead of Dublin visit
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Post Malone punches graphic tattoo on Steve-O’s face
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diljit Dosanjh teaching Jimmy Fellon ‘Sat Sri Akal’
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
David Beckham faces ‘double standards’ allegation in ‘House of Beckham’
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside