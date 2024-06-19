Royal

Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles

Kate Middleton focuses on self-care during recovery

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles
Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles

Kate Middleton is prioritising her well-being during her recovery period, revealing that she is navigating the situation in the best possible way for herself.

The Princess of Wales made her comeback to the public eye during Trooping the Colour on June 15, her first official royal family outing after her cancer diagnosis.

Palace staff stressed that the presence did not imply that she was taking up her royal duties again.

"She has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home. She is dealing with it the best she can," a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story.

In a private message providing a health update on June 14, Princess Kate herself said, "I am learning to be patient."

Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, also said, “The monarchy is going through one of the most difficult sets of challenges," adding, "But it just felt like a corner had been turned."

Notably, Princess Kate garnered massive attention as she stepped out with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 at the Trooping the Colour event.

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult

Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs

South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs

Royal News

South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
King Charles' haunting words to Prince Harry after Diana's death revealed
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
King Charles had hit Queen Camilla with ‘worry mania’ at Parade
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Prince William joins King Charles for Garter Day as Kate Middleton retreats
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Meghan Markle made ‘ridiculous’ blunder right before Trooping the Colour
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘begged’ King Charles for not marrying Queen Camilla