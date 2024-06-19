Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles

Kate Middleton is prioritising her well-being during her recovery period, revealing that she is navigating the situation in the best possible way for herself.
The Princess of Wales made her comeback to the public eye during Trooping the Colour on June 15, her first official royal family outing after her cancer diagnosis.
Palace staff stressed that the presence did not imply that she was taking up her royal duties again.
"She has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home. She is dealing with it the best she can," a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story.
In a private message providing a health update on June 14, Princess Kate herself said, "I am learning to be patient."
Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, also said, “The monarchy is going through one of the most difficult sets of challenges," adding, "But it just felt like a corner had been turned."
Notably, Princess Kate garnered massive attention as she stepped out with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 at the Trooping the Colour event.