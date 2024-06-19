Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Brad Pitt, who has walked down the aisle twice before with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, is now ready to give third chance to marriage.
According to an exclusive report by Life & Style, Brad Pitt is planning to propose to his girlfriend of nearly two years, Ines de Ramon, this summer despite estrangement with kids.
An insider close to the couple reveals, “Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime.”
“Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines,” they added.
The insider went on to share, “Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce. Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her.”
Another source claimed, “Brad and Ines have been discussing having a baby a lot lately. He’s super excited about it.”
De Ramon is also committed to helping Pitt repair his relationship with his six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, with Jolie, who have been estranged from him in recent years due to a prolonged custody battle.