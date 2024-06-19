Entertainment

Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Brad Pitt is planning to tie knot again after Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie divorce

  • June 19, 2024
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Brad Pitt, who has walked down the aisle twice before with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, is now ready to give third chance to marriage.

According to an exclusive report by Life & Style, Brad Pitt is planning to propose to his girlfriend of nearly two years, Ines de Ramon, this summer despite estrangement with kids.

An insider close to the couple reveals, “Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime.”

“Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines,” they added.

The insider went on to share, “Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce. Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her.”

Another source claimed, “Brad and Ines have been discussing having a baby a lot lately. He’s super excited about it.”

De Ramon is also committed to helping Pitt repair his relationship with his six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, with Jolie, who have been estranged from him in recent years due to a prolonged custody battle.

Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Wahaj Ali leaves fans reeling with his trendy monochrome footage
Hailey Bieber chic style grabs attention amid her pregnancy
Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'
Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's intimate Haldi ceremony scheduled for THIS date
Ariana Grande reveals intentional 'voice change' in viral video
Hania Aamir opens up about heartbreak: 'It contributes to your strength'
'House of the Dragon' star Olivia Cooke reveals 'Animalistic' scene cut from show
Zara Noor Abbas' Eid photo dump melts hearts