Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult

After Pakistan's early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, a video surfaced showing pacer Haris Rauf in a heated argument with a fan who allegedly insulted his family.
As soon as the video went viral on social media, several Pakistan cricketers quickly came to Rauf's defence.
Teammates Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Ahmed Shehzad took to social media to address the fan's behaviour.
Hasan Ali tweeted, "Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players' families. Let's promote love, peace, and respect for the GAME."
Shadab Khan was more critical, stating, "It is not OKAY to attack anyone personally in their family's presence, unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while with family?"
Rizwan's response, however, stirred controversy by mentioning that it didn't matter if the fan was from India or Pakistan, emphasising that the behaviour was unacceptable regardless.
However, this remark drew criticism as the fan had identified himself as Pakistani.
Ahmed Shehzad, who has been vocally critical of the team and Babar Azam, also condemned the fan's actions, highlighting the need for respectful conduct.
Despite Pakistan's disappointing World Cup performance, the players emphasised that personal attacks, especially in front of family members, are inexcusable.