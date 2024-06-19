Sports

Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult

Haris Rauf recently got into a heated argument with a fan who allegedly insulted his family

  June 19, 2024
After Pakistan's early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, a video surfaced showing pacer Haris Rauf in a heated argument with a fan who allegedly insulted his family.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, several Pakistan cricketers quickly came to Rauf's defence.

Teammates Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Ahmed Shehzad took to social media to address the fan's behaviour.

Hasan Ali tweeted, "Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players' families. Let's promote love, peace, and respect for the GAME."

Shadab Khan was more critical, stating, "It is not OKAY to attack anyone personally in their family's presence, unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while with family?"

Rizwan's response, however, stirred controversy by mentioning that it didn't matter if the fan was from India or Pakistan, emphasising that the behaviour was unacceptable regardless.

However, this remark drew criticism as the fan had identified himself as Pakistani.

Ahmed Shehzad, who has been vocally critical of the team and Babar Azam, also condemned the fan's actions, highlighting the need for respectful conduct.

Despite Pakistan's disappointing World Cup performance, the players emphasised that personal attacks, especially in front of family members, are inexcusable.

Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Boston Celtics makes record of winning most NBA titles
Kylian Mbappe suffers nose injury in France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria
Kitefoiler J. J. Rice, 18, dies in driving accident
Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team
15 million people watched England’s opener in UEFA Euro 2024
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes his ‘partner in crime’ birthday
T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s
Jack Draper wins first ATP title at Stuttgart Open