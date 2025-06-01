Sports

Djokovic, Sinner continue winning streaks to reach French Open last 16

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic show strength in Paris to qualify for the French Open fourth round

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner flexed their muscles powering into the fourth round of the French Open in straight sets.

Djokovic eased past Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier to keep his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title on track.

The three-time French Open winner took just over two hours to beat 153rd-ranked Misolic and will next play Britain's 81st-ranked Cameron Norrie for a place in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic played in the night session on centre court with the match overlapping with the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

"I don't know if it was good for me to get this scheduled slot, because it was interesting, the crowd was really following the (football) game," he said.

"And I could hear once they (PSG) scored, and it was way too many times that they were celebrating. I was like, 'Wow, there's a lot of goals from Paris' and 'What's going on?'. So now I heard it's 5-0, so it's quite a result, to be honest."

The 38-year-old faced only one break point, which he saved, while hitting just 14 unforced errors to 33 winners.

Earlier, world number one Sinner eased through 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 against outclassed world number 34 Jiri Lehecka.

