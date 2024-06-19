Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo began his international career at EURO in 2004

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new UEFA EURO record by appearing in his sixth European Championship final tournament.

As per UEFA’s official website, he surpassed his teammates Pepe and Croatia's Luka Modrić by starting for Portugal in their EURO 2024 opener against Czechia.

Ronaldo, who began his international career at EURO 2004, has now appeared in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024 tournaments.

Over the years, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set records for the most goals, most appearances, and the most tournaments scored in (five so far).

The 39-year-old initially shared the record with Modrić after the Croatian captain played in their match against Spain.

Pepe also reached his fifth tournament with Portugal's match against Czechia in Leipzig.

Here are the players who have participated in multiple UEFA European Championship final tournaments:

Six EURO final tournaments:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Five EURO final tournaments:

Pepe (Portugal: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Luka Modrić (Croatia: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Four EURO final tournaments:

Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany: 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)

Peter Schmeichel (Denmark: 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)

Alessandro Del Piero (Italy: 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands: 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Lilian Thuram (France: 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Olof Mellberg (Sweden: 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Petr Čech (Czech Republic: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Andreas Isaksson (Sweden: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Kim Källström (Sweden: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Jaroslav Plašil (Czech Republic: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Lukas Podolski (Germany: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Tomáš Rosický (Czech Republic: 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Darijo Srna (Croatia: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Sebastian Larsson (Sweden: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

João Moutinho (Portugal: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Olivier Giroud (France: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Toni Kroos (Germany: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Manuel Neuer (Germany: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Thomas Müller (Germany: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Ivan Perišić (Croatia: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Wojciech Szczęsny (Poland: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Alia Bhatt excited for Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’

Alia Bhatt excited for Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’
Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition

Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat

Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat

Sports News

Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Boston Celtics makes record of winning most NBA titles
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Kylian Mbappe suffers nose injury in France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Kitefoiler J. J. Rice, 18, dies in driving accident
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
15 million people watched England’s opener in UEFA Euro 2024
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes his ‘partner in crime’ birthday
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s