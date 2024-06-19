Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new UEFA EURO record by appearing in his sixth European Championship final tournament.
As per UEFA’s official website, he surpassed his teammates Pepe and Croatia's Luka Modrić by starting for Portugal in their EURO 2024 opener against Czechia.
Ronaldo, who began his international career at EURO 2004, has now appeared in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024 tournaments.
Over the years, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set records for the most goals, most appearances, and the most tournaments scored in (five so far).
The 39-year-old initially shared the record with Modrić after the Croatian captain played in their match against Spain.
Pepe also reached his fifth tournament with Portugal's match against Czechia in Leipzig.
Here are the players who have participated in multiple UEFA European Championship final tournaments:
Six EURO final tournaments:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Five EURO final tournaments:
Pepe (Portugal: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Luka Modrić (Croatia: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Four EURO final tournaments:
Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany: 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)
Peter Schmeichel (Denmark: 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)
Alessandro Del Piero (Italy: 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands: 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
Lilian Thuram (France: 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
Olof Mellberg (Sweden: 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)
Gianluigi Buffon (Italy: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Petr Čech (Czech Republic: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Andreas Isaksson (Sweden: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Kim Källström (Sweden: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Jaroslav Plašil (Czech Republic: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Lukas Podolski (Germany: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Tomáš Rosický (Czech Republic: 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)
Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Darijo Srna (Croatia: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Giorgio Chiellini (Italy: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
João Moutinho (Portugal: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Olivier Giroud (France: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Toni Kroos (Germany: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Manuel Neuer (Germany: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Thomas Müller (Germany: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Ivan Perišić (Croatia: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Wojciech Szczęsny (Poland: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)