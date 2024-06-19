Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, along with other notable celebrities, has been creatively sculpted into a sushi masterpiece as part of an art exhibition in London.
In celebration of International Sushi Day, renowned food artist Michelle Wibowo crafted sushi sculptures of Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Benedict Cumberbatch, and England football stars Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane using sushi ingredients like rice, salmon, and pickled ginger.
Wibowo, 45, spent approximately 120 hours crafting the grapefruit-sized sculptures from Japanese specialty ingredients.
The unique artworks were showcased at the CasildArt Gallery in collaboration with Japanese food brand Yutaka.
Wibowo expressed her fascination with the process, stating, "It was really fascinating to see how many ingredients there are for making sushi and how these can be used to create intricate details for the face and hair."
Meanwhile, the British celebrities received sushi-themed names, such as Eelton John, Edamame Sheeran, and Benedict Cucumberbatch.
Ken Furukawa, CEO of Tazaki Foods, the parent company of the Yutaka brand, highlighted the exhibition's aim to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese cuisine while inspiring culinary adventures at home.