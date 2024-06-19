Trending

Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition

Ed Sheeran, along with other notable celebrities, has been creatively sculpted into a sushi masterpiece

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition
Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, along with other notable celebrities, has been creatively sculpted into a sushi masterpiece as part of an art exhibition in London.

In celebration of International Sushi Day, renowned food artist Michelle Wibowo crafted sushi sculptures of Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Benedict Cumberbatch, and England football stars Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane using sushi ingredients like rice, salmon, and pickled ginger.

Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition

Wibowo, 45, spent approximately 120 hours crafting the grapefruit-sized sculptures from Japanese specialty ingredients.

The unique artworks were showcased at the CasildArt Gallery in collaboration with Japanese food brand Yutaka.

Wibowo expressed her fascination with the process, stating, "It was really fascinating to see how many ingredients there are for making sushi and how these can be used to create intricate details for the face and hair."

Meanwhile, the British celebrities received sushi-themed names, such as Eelton John, Edamame Sheeran, and Benedict Cucumberbatch.

Ken Furukawa, CEO of Tazaki Foods, the parent company of the Yutaka brand, highlighted the exhibition's aim to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese cuisine while inspiring culinary adventures at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat

Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Trending News

Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Matthew Perry's death case gets shocking new lead
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Prince William reveals Princess Diana's celebrity crush
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Millie Bobby Brown rejoices 'Enola Holmes' joining Madame Tussauds
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans in awe with stunning Eid photos: See
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Durefishan Saleem's Eid photoshoot sets temperature soaring
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Sheheryar Munawar to tie the knot with 'Dobara' star Maheen Siddiqui?
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Who is Sara Ali Khan's partner-in-crime? Read to find out
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Taylor Swift gets emotional on stage after ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
BTS transforms into minions for 'Despicable Me 4' surprise collaboration
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
BTS' RM sends ARMY into frenzy with rare OT7 Picture