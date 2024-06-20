Ashanti and Nelly secretly married six months ago, reports 

Hollywood

In April, Ashanti confirmed both her pregnancy and her engagement with Nelly

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
American singer and songwriter Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas and rapper Nelly tied the knot in a secret ceremony nearly six months ago, according to a new report.

As per TMZ, public records indicate the couple married on December 27, 2023. 

In April, Ashanti, 43, confirmed her pregnancy and their engagement, sharing sweet details of Nelly's proposal.

The singer told Entertainment Tonight that Nelly proposed her in a casual, intimate moment while they were watching TV in bed, dressed in pajamas. 

"I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," Ashanti recalled, adding that she was completely shocked and overjoyed.

The Foolish singer revealed that she will give birth before they have their official wedding celebration. 

The couple originally dated from 2003 to 2013 before parting ways. 

They reconnected in 2021 at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle, leading to their renewed relationship.

The Falling for You singer shared the moment she found out she was pregnant, revealing that she FaceTimed Nelly to give him the news.

This will be the first child for the couple together and Nelly's fifth.

The Dilemma singer has a daughter, Chanelle, born in 1994, and a son, Cornell, born in 1999, with his ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine. 

Following the death of his sister Jackie Donahue from leukemia in March 2005, Nelly adopted and raised her children, Shawn and Sydney Thomas.

