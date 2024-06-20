Entertainment

Justin Timberlake's legal team prepares strong defense against DWI allegations

  June 20, 2024
Justin Timberlake's lawyer has announced that the singer will be "vigorously defending" the allegations against him following his recent DWI charge.

According to GB News, attorney Edward Burke's office said in a statement, "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations."

The statement added, "Mr. Burke will have a lot to say at the appropriate time; he is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office."

Notably, Timberlake was charged in court after being detained in Sag Harbour, New York, earlier this week.

The former member of NSYNC allegedly met some buddies at a Sag Harbour hotel and was stopped by the police after he left the group, according to sources who spoke with TMZ.

As per the Daily Mail, a source shared, "Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant like there are most nights.”

They continued, "They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.”

The insider noted, "Justin left at 12:30AM and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene."

Justin Timberlake was then freed from police custody when it was established that she had been charged with DWI.

